TBWA Dublin unwraps SuperValu Christmas ad

Following the recent launch of SuperValu’s ‘All Things Considered’ campaign, TBWA\Dublin, has followed up with a festive spot urging grocery shoppers to ‘Consider Christmas’. The 30-second TVC uses a festive interpretation of ‘Consider Yourself’ from the musical Oliver! with a montage of customers from all walks of life and staff from stores around the country.
Among the ad’s locations are Eamonn’s Bookshop and the Forty Foot in Sandycove.
Paul Arthurs, senior art director, TBWA\Dublin, said the grocery market is highly competitive – even more so at Christmas. “We wanted to create a spot that brings a sense of festive warmth, one that gives us an opportunity to talk to customers in a relaxed way. The sheer number of people featured shows how varied Christmas is for people,” Arthurs added.
The campaign extends across cinema, radio, point of sale, digital, VOD and social media.
To watch the ad, click on https://youtu.be/VjeHVL2IU58
Credits:
Client: Musgrave’s SuperValu
Marketing director interim: Des O’Mahony
Strategy marketing manager: Tara Clifford
Food leadership marketing manager: Owen Lynch
Creative agency: TBWA\Dublin
Client business director: Paula Kelly
Account director: Yvonne Caplice
Executive creative director: John Kane
Strategy director: Mark Nolan
Creative director: Des Creedon
Art director: Paul Arthurs
Copywriter: Alan Byrne
Agency producer: Onagh Carolan
Production company: Red Rage Films
Producer: Gary Moore
Director: Brian Durnin
Director of Photography: Ivan McCullough
Post production: Windmill Lane
Post producer: Shane Murphy
Editor: Lee Hickey
Effects: John Kennedy
Sound: Mark Henry, Number 4