TBWA Dublin unwraps SuperValu Christmas ad

Following the recent launch of SuperValu’s ‘All Things Considered’ campaign, TBWA\Dublin, has followed up with a festive spot urging grocery shoppers to ‘Consider Christmas’. The 30-second TVC uses a festive interpretation of ‘Consider Yourself’ from the musical Oliver! with a montage of customers from all walks of life and staff from stores around the country.

Among the ad’s locations are Eamonn’s Bookshop and the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

Paul Arthurs, senior art director, TBWA\Dublin, said the grocery market is highly competitive – even more so at Christmas. “We wanted to create a spot that brings a sense of festive warmth, one that gives us an opportunity to talk to customers in a relaxed way. The sheer number of people featured shows how varied Christmas is for people,” Arthurs added.

The campaign extends across cinema, radio, point of sale, digital, VOD and social media.

To watch the ad, click on https://youtu.be/VjeHVL2IU58

Credits:

Client: Musgrave’s SuperValu

Marketing director interim: Des O’Mahony

Strategy marketing manager: Tara Clifford

Food leadership marketing manager: Owen Lynch

Creative agency: TBWA\Dublin

Client business director: Paula Kelly

Account director: Yvonne Caplice

Executive creative director: John Kane

Strategy director: Mark Nolan

Creative director: Des Creedon

Art director: Paul Arthurs

Copywriter: Alan Byrne

Agency producer: Onagh Carolan

Production company: Red Rage Films

Producer: Gary Moore

Director: Brian Durnin

Director of Photography: Ivan McCullough

Post production: Windmill Lane

Post producer: Shane Murphy

Editor: Lee Hickey

Effects: John Kennedy

Sound: Mark Henry, Number 4