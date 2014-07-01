RTÉ re-signs Ulster Bank for The Business show

Ulster Bank has renewed its sponsorship of the radio business show The Business, for an undisclosed sum, Tara Farrell, commercial solutions manager, RTÉ Media Sales has confirmed. The Business is broadcast on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1 between 10am-11am and has an average of 307,000 listeners, up 8,000 since last year’s JNLR report.
Brokered by Core Sponsorship, the year-long deal includes four sponsor-credited stings per week, weekly promotional spots on Morning Ireland, Drivetime with Mary Wilson and Countrywide as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship. The Business is presented by INM journalist and Dragons’ Den host Richard Curran and produced by Sinead Egan.
Richard Curran, presenter, The Business is pictured with Eddie Cullen, Ulster Bank