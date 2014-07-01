Cork on red alert as rebrand kicks off

Some of Cork’s landmark buildings, including City Hall, County Hall, Port of Cork, UCC, CIT’s City Centre Hub on Grand Parade, The Capitol and One Albert Quay, are turning red this week to mark the launch of a new brand to promote Cork. The ‘We are Cork’ brand will market the city and county as a great place to live, work, invest, study, play and visit.

The branding project was handled by Belfast agency Collaborate.

The initiative aims to support Cork in becoming Ireland’s fastest growing region in the next 20 years. With €510 million in commercial development underway in Cork, the region is home to Apple and seven out of the world’s top 10 pharma companies. With uncertainty around Brexit increasing, Cork interests have been promoting its economic and lifestyle benefits.

The region’s stakeholders include Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Cork Airport, Port of Cork, UCC, Cork Institute of Technology, Cork Chamber, Cork Business Association, Ibec, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Fáilte Ireland and Visit Cork. As the umbrella brand, ‘We are Cork’ will come to represent and promote the region internationally, nationally and locally.

With over half a million people, Cork will see an investment of €200 million in public transport in the coming years and €214 million on roads in the next three years. Residential costs are a third lower in Cork compared to Dublin. Cork has topped the Financial Times European League for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) table and is home to 158 FDI companies.

For more on the ‘We are Cork’ brand, visit www.wearecork.ie

Simon Coveney TD pictured with pupils from St Maries of the Isle national school in Cork